Ameesha Patel believes Yeh Hai Jalwa bombed because of media coverage of Salman Khan's hit-and-run case

Ameesha Patel is currently enjoying the massive success of her recently released action drama film Gadar 2. The film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar and stars Sunny Deol. Directed by Anil Sharma, this time the story focuses on Tara Singh's attempt to bring back their son from Pakistan. Amid all this, Ameesha has opened up about one of her films from the past.

Ameesha Patel talks about her film Yeh Hai Jalwa with Salman Khan

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Gadar 2 actress talked about the commercial failure of her film Yeh Hai Jalwa. This David Dhawan directorial also starred Salman Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Shammi Kapoor. When asked about a film of hers that should have done well, Ameesha picked this 2002 rom-com, calling it one of the director's best works. She said, "But I think because earlier the media gave news the audiences were not so open about accepting some negative news about their favorite actors. Salman's accident had newly happened so Yeh Hai Jalwa got sidelined. Had the audience been open to it…that is one film that would have done really well.”

About Salman Khan's hit-and-run case

Yeh Hai Jalwa hit the theatres on 3 July 2002. Two months later on 28 September, Salman was arrested for rash and negligent driving after his vehicle ran into a bakery in Mumbai. One person who was sleeping on the pavement died in the incident. Three other individuals also suffered injuries. The charges of culpable homicide were labeled against the Dabangg actor. But they were dropped by the court later on. In December 2015, he was dropped from all charges due to lack of evidence. In 2016, the court refused to fast-track the case after Salman's acquittal was challenged.

Advertisement

Ameesha Patel was advised to retire by Sanjay Bhansali

In the same interview, Ameesha talked about the time after the massive success of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. After that, she met Sanjay Leela Bhansali who complimented her acting and success. But the director then asked her to retire from acting. Ameesha revealed, “He said, ‘Because you have already achieved in two films which most people don’t achieve in their entire career. Once in a lifetime a Mughal-e-Azam, Mother India, Pakeezah, Sholay get made, you had it in your second film, so what next?’”

ALSO READ: Why did Sanjay Leela Bhansali ask Ameesha Patel to retire after watching Gadar in 2001? Actress reveals