Ameesha Patel Birthday: When Gadar 2 actress called Salman Khan 'naughty boy best friend'; revealed Sanjay Dutt's groom hunt for her

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel made a comeback after five years with the blockbuster hit Gadar 2, co-starring Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. The film, a sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, became a massive success in theaters. Ameesha impressed audiences with her performance. The actress has worked with Bollywood's biggest stars, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Sanjay Dutt.

Today, on her birthday, let's recall when Ameesha Patel shared her insights on Bollywood's biggest stars. She characterized Aamir Khan as "very professional and deep." Salman Khan was endearingly called her "naughty boy best friend." However, she revealed that she has the closest bond with Sanjay Dutt.

Ameesha Patel’s unique perspective on Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Sanjay Dutt

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Ameesha Patel described Aamir Khan as 'very very professional, very method, someone very rehearsed and deep.' She fondly referred to Salman Khan as her 'naughty boy best friend.'

Ameesha Patel shared that Sanjay Dutt has been on a mission to find her a suitable match for the past 20 years. She said, "Sanju is my family. He also says, ‘Ameesha you are too good for this industry, mein nikal de raha hu tujh (I am pushing you out of this industry). You are too simple, you are too naive, tu chal mein shaadi karvata hu tere (I will get you married).'"

Ameesha Patel mentioned that Sanjay Dutt has been trying to find her a suitable match for 20 years. She revealed that he often tells others that to win her heart, they need to treat her well. Some men have approached her on his recommendation, but she rejected them. She also added that that Sanjay Dutt also told her that he will perform her kanyadan at her wedding and looks forward to their children playing together.

Ameesha Patel’s films with Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Sanjay Dutt

For the unversed, Ameesha Patel has worked with Aamir Khan in 2005 film Mangal Pandey: The Rising, co-starred with Salman Khan in 2002 film Yeh Hai Jalwa, and with Sanjay Dutt in Tathastu and Chatur Singh Two Star.

