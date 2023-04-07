Ameesha Patel booked under sections 420 and 120 of the CrPC in fraud and cheque bounce case

Ameesha Patel who knows how to keep her social media followers entertained is often seen taking the internet by storm with her sizzling bikini pictures. The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress who is known for being bold in front of the camera seems to have landed in legal trouble. On Thursday, a civil court in Ranchi has issued a warrant against Ameesha Patel and her business partner Krunal in a fraud and cheque bounce case. She has been booked under sections 420 and 120 of the CrPC.

Warrant issued against Ameesha Patel

It all started when Ajay Kumar Singh, a resident of Harmu in the Ranchi district, filed a complaint against Ameesha Patel and her business partner. The complainant filed a case of cheating and it is mentioned in his complaint that the actress had invited him to invest money in a film called Desi Magic. Ajay Kumar Singh transferred Rs 2.5 crore to Ameesha's bank account for not just making, but also the publicity and marketing of the film. Although the shooting for the film started back in 2013, the film has not been completed.

After getting in touch with the actress several times, Ameesha delayed giving the cheques. Later, in October 2018, she gave him two cheques for Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 50 lakh. But the cheques bounced. India Today also reported that neither Ameesha nor her lawyer appeared before the court during the summoning to keep her stand. As a result, the case is now scheduled for April 15 for the next hearing.

In November 2021, Ameesha was in the news for a similar reason when her cheque of Rs 32.25 lakh to UTF Telefilms bounced. She borrowed the money to make a movie and a Bhopal court issued a bailable warrant against her.

Work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ameesha will next be seen in Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar. It is titled Gadar 2: The Katha Continues and is slated for August 2023 release.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates with daughter Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor after the cricket match: See PICS