Is Ameesha Patel dating Faisal Patel? Here’s what she has to say

Ameesha Patel is currently gearing up to share the screen space once again with Sunny Deol in the sequel of Gadar. However, recently she created a buzz after uploading photos with her friend, Faisal Patel, who is the son of the late Congress leader Ahmed Patel. On the special occasion of Faisal’s birthday, Ameesha tweeted a collage photo to wish him and wrote, ““Happy Birthday my darling Faisal Patel, love you, have a good year."

Surprisingly in his reply to her tweet, Faisal said, “Thank you, Ameesha. I’m formally proposing in public. Will you marry me?” This tweet spread like wildfire on the internet sparking romance rumours between the two. However, in a recent chat with Bombay Times, Ameesha Patel had debunked all the ongoing speculations by stating that she’s just friends with Faisal Patel and nothing is going on between the two.

During the interaction, Ameesha said, “It is hilarious! Faisal and I go back a long way. We have known each other for years. I am friends with him and his sister. That message was just an internal joke between us. There is nothing more to it. I am single and I am happy being single. I am not interested in being in a relationship right now. Faisal is someone who loves to crack these jokes.”

Faisal Patel deleted his tweet just a moments later posting it online. Commenting about the same, Ameesha added, “I told him that you shouldn’t have deleted the message, and that I would have replied to the post in my style. But he said that he started getting calls from people. You see this is what happens with public figures, you can’t even joke in public.”

Speaking of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol recently presented his character Tara Singh once again on social media after a span of 20 years. While sharing the poster, Sunny penned a brief emotional note to enunciate how he feels to reprise the role. The actor said, “Only a fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later! Wrapped the first schedule of #Gadar2. Feeling blessed #Gadar #TaraSingh.” The makers have already wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the film.

