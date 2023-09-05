Ameesha Patel gives her 3rd all-time blockbuster with Gadar 2 after Gadar EK Prem Katha and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has been shattering box office records ever since its theatrical release on the 11th of August. Set as a sequel to the 2001 classic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, fans have been flocking to the theaters to watch the love story of Tara and Sakeena continue. Gadar 2 also marks the successful comeback of Ameesha Patel to the big screen, and the film marks her 3rd-time blockbuster post the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai.

Ameesha Patel gives her 3rd all-time blockbuster with Gadar 2

Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan with the 2000 hit Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, which was declared a super blockbuster. It was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2000, and earned over Rs. 800 million worldwide. A year later, Ameesha delivered her second hit with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001, and was also lauded for her performance as Sakeena in the film. Gadar was declared an all-time blockbuster, and according to Box Office India, the film earned a whopping Rs 133 crore at the worldwide box office.

After giving 2 blockbusters, Ameesha Patel continues with her streak and has now delivered her 3rd all-time blockbuster with Gadar 2! In its fourth week since release, Gadar 2 has crossed the 500 crore mark at the box office. The success of the film undoubtedly makes it one of the biggest hits of Ameesha's career. The fanfare around the film does not seem to slow down any time soon, and is projected to break more box office records.

Fans of the actress were excited for her comeback after her last big screen appearance in 2018 with Bhaiaji Superstar. Ameesha Patel’s role as Sakeena in the 2001 film Gadar was loved by one and all, and the actress reprised the same role in Gadar 2, 22 years after Gadar EK Prem Katha released.

About Gadar 2

Helmed and produced by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, who reprised their roles from the previous film. Gadar 2 also stars Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, and Simrat Kaur. The film released in theatres on 11th August, 2023.

