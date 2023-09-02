Ameesha Patel gratefully acknowledges Anil Sharma amid Gadar 2 feud for Sakeena-Tara love story's success

In 2001, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel delivered the year's biggest hit with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Almost two decades later, the team (including its helmer Anil Sharma) has come up with its sequel, Gadar. Despite releasing alongside OMG 2, it turned out to be a massive commercial success. It has even become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of this year.

Ameesha Patel thanks Anil Sharma for acknowledging Tara-Sakeena's love story

Ameesha Patel recently took to social media to thank Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma. She wrote, "So glad @Anilsharma_dir … yes .. TARA +SAKINA = GADAR !!! Ur thought related to this post is bang on!! Audiences love is great for TARA N SAKINA." This comes amid an ongoing feud between the two on the internet. She said that she won't do Gadar 3 if there is not enough screen time for Tara Singh and Sakeena's characters.

In response, the filmmaker told Bollywood Hungama: "I respect her and will continue to do so. The character of Sakina was born from my heart, not hers. I myself don’t know what will happen in Gadar 3. Unke kehne ya sochne se kya hota hai (what will change with her thoughts or statements)." Earlier this week, he had called her a "bade ghar ki bitiya" (daughter from a rich family)" who was weak in acting during the first Gadar. Right before the film's release, Patel had opened up about not receiving payment and called out the studio for mismanagement.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 was written by Shaktimaan Talwar and produced by Anil Sharma and Zee Studios. It features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. The film follows the story of Tara Singh who goes to Pakistan to save his son from capture. These events took place during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. So far, Gadar 2 has emerged out to be a massive commercial success. Sharma recently also stated that he is thinking of sending it to the Oscars.

