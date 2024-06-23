Ameesha Patel has THIS condition for doing Gadar 3; shares major update on Humraaz 2

Ameesha Patel is best known for her role in Anil Sharma's 2001 film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, in which she was paired with Sunny Deol. Ameesha reunited with Sunny in Gadar 2. Now that Gadar 3, the third part of the Gadar franchise, is coming up, the actress has expressed that she wishes to be a part of the upcoming movie.

But she has a condition before signing Gadar 3.

Ameesha Patel reacts to Gadar 3

On June 22, Ameesha Patel organized an #AskMeAnything session on X (formerly Twitter). A Twitter user quizzed about whether Ameesha's screentime could be increased in Gadar 3.

To which, the Gadar actress responded, saying that she will nod for the upcoming film, provided she is "super happy" the script.

"Firstly...gadar 2 was a great film and the screenplay was executed as per the script and it’s very important to keep that as top priority if you want your film to be loved. As an actor one can’t be selfish and must keep the film before our needs."

"I love Sakina and I value the love of you all towards Sakina. But yes, if offered Gadar 3, will surely only do it if I’m superrrr happy with the script as I was in gadar 1," she added.

Ameesha Patel talks about her bond with director Anil Sharma

In a separate tweet, Ameesha Patel answered a Twitter user, who asked her whether she will be a part of Gadar 3.

The actress shed light on her bond with Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma saying that he is "family" to her.

"Our creative differences are for the betterment of the film but our respect and fondness for each other go way deeper then all this so yes, if we are in the same page then surely will happily do Gadar 3 (sic)," an excerpt from the tweet reads.

Humraaz 2 is confirmed, says Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel also made the big announcement on X that Humraaz 2, the sequel to Humraaz (2002) is in the pipeline. In one of her tweets, Ameesha confirmed the sequel while answering a question about the 2002 film.

The Humraaz actress shared that Humraaz 2 is in the pre-production stage. Quoting director-duo Abbas-Mustan, she said that the script work is "fully on".

Check out her tweet here:

Ameesha Patel made her debut with Rakesh Roshan's Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai in 2000. Her other works include Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Race 2, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, and Yeh Hai Jalwa.

