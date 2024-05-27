Ameesha Patel lauds Kartik Aaryan for taking Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise in 'best way forward'; calls him 'superb'

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-starring Triptii Dimri. In the first installment, we saw the group of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, and Shiney Ahuja and it received a lot of love.

In a recent 'Ask Me Anything' session on X, Ameesha Patel expressed her happiness over Kartik taking forward her film franchise and also praised him. Notably, Aaryan did the second installment of the film and is gearing up for the third one.

Ameesha Patel talks about Kartik Aaryan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Today, on May 27, Ameesha Patel hosted an Ask Me Anything session on her X handle and received a lot of questions about her films.

During this interactive session, a fan asked, "Opinion on Kartik Aaryan??" To this, the actress penned, "Superb actor and a superb dance Aswell and has take our franchise BHOOL BHULAIYAA in the best way forward. V proud of him (thumbs up emoji)"

Have a look:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 team is currently shooting the climax

As per Bollywood Hungama, the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is on track. Kartik Aaryan and the team are currently busy shooting for the climax and is expected to wrap up in the next 7-10 days.

A source has been quoted as saying, "Despite being confined to a wheelchair throughout the shoot, Bazmee demonstrates an unwavering determination to meet the deadline. Additionally, Kartik Aaryan is juggling the demands of promoting Chandu Champion alongside his commitment to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, leaving no stone unturned to finish the film’s schedule on time."

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan and Ameesha Patel's work front

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama Chandu Champion. The film is inspired by the life of India's first Paralympic swimmer, Murlikant Petkar. Starring Kartik in the lead, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is slated to release on June 14, 2024.

Kartik also has Vishal Bharadwaj and Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming project in his pipeline. He is also set to feature in an upcoming untitled romantic film alongside Triptii Dimri.

On the other hand, Ameesha Patel had a striking comeback last year (2023) with the film Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. She reprised her Sakina role with Sunny Deol as Tara Singh. The film has become one of the superhits in the history of Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on track for Diwali 2024 release; Kartik Aaryan and team currently shooting for climax: REPORT