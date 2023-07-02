Ameesha Patel makes severe allegations against Gadar 2 producer: 'Accommodation, food bills were left unpaid'

Ameesha Patel is all set to reprise her role as Sakina in the upcoming Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol as Tara Singh. Both of them worked together as Sakina and Tara Singh in the first installment, Gadar, which was a massive hit at the box office. The teaser and the first song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava were recently released and received mixed reactions from the audience. Now, Ameesha Patel shared a series of tweets and made severe allegations against Gadar 2 producer and director Anil Sharma for massive mismanagement on the set.

Ameesha Patel calls out Gadar 2 director

On June 30, the Gadar actress took to Twitter to share a series of tweets where she called out Gadar 2 director and producer Anil Sharma and his productions for massive mismanagement on the set. She shared a note of gratitude to Zee Studios for stepping in at the right time and handling the situation.

While shooting in Chandigarh for the upcoming film Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel and the crew faced mismanagement which left them in shock. Calling out Anil Sharma Productions, Patel tweeted, "Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of GADAR 2 that took place end May in CHANDIGARH!!"

The complaint did not end here. The 47-year-old actress revealed that certain members did not receive their fees and Zee Studios had to clear their dues. The management by Anil Sharma Productions was horrendous as Ameesha added that the accommodation and transport bills were also left unpaid. Patel revealed one of the most horrible situations occurred when the cast and crew were stranded as the production house could not manage to provide cars on time.

Ameesha tweeted, "Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded ! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!!!"

The actress thanked Zee Studios for clearing all the issues on time. She tweeted, "A special thanks to them especially Shariq Patel,Neeraj Joshi, Kabeer Ghosh and Nischit !! This zee team is top notch."

Meanwhile, Gadar is all set to hit the theaters on August 11. The film is the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The cast of Gadar 2 also features Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Luv Sinha.

