Ameesha Patel on losing work to contemporaries: 'There was jealousy, snatching films from under your nose'

Ameesha Patel, the famous Bollywood actress made a dream debut in the industry with the 2000-released blockbuster romantic drama, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. The movie, which featured Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha in the lead roles, emerged as one of the all-time biggest hits of Hindi cinema, and both stars achieved overnight stardom. After a few successful outings in the industry, the celebrated actress's star status slowly faded away after she delivered a string of flops.

However, Ameesha Patel is now set to make a solid comeback to the industry with Gadar 2, which is a sequel to the 2001-released blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The project marks her onscreen reunion with senior actor Sunny Deol, after a very long gap. Meanwhile, in a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha opened up about being an outsider in the industry and losing out plum projects to her contemporaries.

Ameesha Patel opens up about her 'outsider' status

In her latest interview, Ameesha Patel revealed that she had faced several challenges in the industry, being an outsider. "When I entered the film industry, I only had film actors’ kids or producers’ kids enter with me. It was Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Tushar Kapoor, Esha Deol, and Fardeen Khan. You name it or you turn your head and it was a film family third-generation person coming in," the actress recalled.

"I was the outsider. I was this South Bombay girl who was looked upon as a snob because I was an educated outsider. I was the one who did not bitch on sets, I read books, and I did not gossip. I was anyway called a snob because I chose to read," she revealed.

Ameesha on losing projects to her contemporaries

According to the actress, her contemporaries were disturbed with the fact that she had a successful start in the industry without a godfather. "Then seeing success after success, seeing Hrithik and me becoming the nation's heartthrob overnight. Then Gadar came in and Badri came in… Whether it is Telugu, Tamil, or Hindi cinema. God was kind. He knew I didn’t have a godfather so he gave me successful films. But my contemporaries could not handle that," the actress stated.

"There was a lot of jealousy, snatching films from under your nose. There was a lot of cutting you off from films which I did not realize at that time that I have signed my films, blocked my dates but suddenly I am not on that set and a few months later someone else is," concluded Ameesha Patel.

