Ameesha Patel REACTS as fan suggests her to marry Salman Khan; says, ‘Shaadi hai ya film project’

Actress Ameesha Patel, known for her outspoken nature, recently made her comeback with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. The film went on to become a massive hit at the box office. Recently she conducted an Ask Me Anything session on X (twitter) and responded to a fan's query about marrying Salman Khan, as both are unmarried.

Ameesha Patel on marrying Salman Khan

Ameesha Patel recently held an Ask Me Anything session on X (formerly Twitter), addressing various questions, including one about the idea of marrying Salman Khan. Yes, you heard it right. Someone asked, “Salman Khan Is Not Married And You Are Not Married Also Is It Possible We Both Can See You Together Getting Married?” She amusingly replied, questioning if it's a wedding or a film project.

She commented, “Salman is not married and nor am I ?? So u feel we should get married??? Kya key point hai in ur mind for us to get married. shaadi hai ya film project.”

Ameesha Patel shares 'best and worst thing' about social media

Another fan inquired, “The Most Beautiful and the Worst thing about Social media according to u ?” She answered, “Social media is great to a limit but the ones who feel that social media is a key to one’s success then surely it isn’t . Ur real talent and ur real life should be ur first priority and not social media . The biggest no’s at box office are coming from stars who are least seen on social media.”

Advertisement

Ameesha Patel and Salman Khan on professional front

Meawhile, on the work front, Ameesha Patel gained fame for her roles in films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. She also made an appearance on Bigg Boss 13 as a guest. Her most recent project was the successful Gadar 2, where she starred alongside Sunny Deol.

On the other hand, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and garnered praise from fans and critics alike, with the film also enjoying commercial success. His next venture is the eagerly awaited Sikandar, helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Rashmika Mandanna joins Khan as the female lead.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel says Sunny Deol and she had arguments, disputes with director on film's sets because he had 'hidden agenda'