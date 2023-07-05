Ameesha Patel REACTS to her controversy with Bipasha Basu over Jism comment on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan

Actress Ameesha Patel, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Gadar 2, has finally reacted to Bipasha Basu's old comment against her. During one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, Ameesha spoke about Bipasha's hips after her film Jism co-starring John Abraham was released. She even said back then that she wouldn't have done a film like Jism since her grandmother would have been unhappy with that film. Later when Bipasha appeared on the show with Lara Dutta, she said that Ameesha couldn't have done a film like Jism because she didn't have the right body. Recently, Ameesha revealed the reason why she would have never done a film like Jism.

What Bipasha Basu had commented on Ameesha Patel's body?

In 2005, Bipasha and Lara graced Karan Johar's show and talked about Ameesha's 'physical attributes'. The new mom had said, "I would say first of all Ameesha doesn’t have the physical attributes to carry a role like Jism. It is a very honest (statement), I would not cast her to carry a Jism. You need to be a woman, like a total package, not just bodily but you have to have a very strong personality. I think she is too petite, too small to do that. Her whole frame is wrong."

Ameesha Patel finally reacts to Bipasha Basu's statement

Now, recently in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress said, "I still stand by what I say. I don't think Basic Instinct is a bad film. Sharon Stone is a goddess. Jism was a fantastic film with great music, great performances. All I am saying is why Bipasha. I am not comfortable being a Sharon Stone. I think it takes guts to be there, be bold physically. I can be called sexy and hot. Am I that comfortable with that amount of boldness and skin show on screen, I am not."

Ameesha Patel said no to wearing a bikini

During the same interview, Ameesha recalled how she refused to wear a bikini in the song Lazy Lamhe from Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. She said, "For Lazy Lamhe, I was the first Yash Raj heroine who had the guts to tell Adi (Aditya Chopra) that I will not be in a bikini. Hence, the hot pants with the bikini top. I told the top producer of the country that I will not be comfortable and am willing to walk out of the film. It was not said in bad taste towards Bipasha because I think she was amazing."

Meanwhile, Ameesha and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 will hit theatres on August 11.