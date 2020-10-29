Ameesha Patel recalls her terrifying Bihar Election Campaign experience: I was scared for my life

Ameesha Patel recently shared how unsafe she felt while campaigning in Bihar for an LJP candidate.

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel was recently campaigning in Bihar for an LJP candidate in the Assembly Election. She was on the campaign trail in Bihar's Daudnagar. In a recent interview with India Today TV, the actress has shared how unsafe she felt during the campaign and what she had experienced throughout. Ameesha said that it was like a nightmare, and that she could have been “raped and killed.” The actress had to play along to save her life and to get out from there. However, the leader for whom Ameesha was campaigning has denied the allegations.

The actress further stated that she had gone as a guest to Prakash Chandra, a candidate of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the Bihar Assembly Election. She accused Prakash Chandra of threatening, blackmailing and misbehaving with her during the campaign. She said that she was so scared for her life and for her team that she had no choice but to quietly play along till she safely reached Bombay.

“Even as I arrived back last evening in Mumbai, he started sending threatening calls and messages and asking me to speak highly of him as I had been honest about my terrible experience with him,” the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress said.

Ameesha Patel also claimed that the LJP leader made her miss an evening flight. “Instead he kept me in the village and threatened to leave me there if I didn’t agree and go along,” added Patel. In Bihar, reportedly, the actress’ car was always surrounded by the leader’s people.

