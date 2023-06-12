Ameesha Patel reveals being warned by A-lister directors against signing Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was one of the most loved films of the 90s. Fans still reminisce about the storyline and the songs. Even the chemistry of the lead pair, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel was loved by all. Now that the team is all set to bring back the sequel of the superhit love saga, we bet the excitement levels of all the fans have reached their peak. Recently we saw the entire team come together for the premiere of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha as the film was re-released in theatres. The actress in an interview with News 18 shared her excitement about the re-release and recalled how she became a part of this film.

Ameesha Patel on Gadar: Ek Prem Katha being re-released

Talking about the craze that the audience still has for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ameesha Patel revealed that although she could not anticipate the impact of the film but she knew that this love saga would remain etched in the minds of the audience. The actress further added that she just fell in love with the subject and felt like she had to do it. And every time she shot for the film, that gave her a feeling that she was working on something soulful and beautiful. “You can, of course, never tell the scale of success for a film. Sometimes, beautiful films also don’t work at the box office. But all I knew was that I was part of a very beautiful project. It was a heartfelt, passionate film. Everyone on that project was extremely passionate and committed,” said Ameesha.

Further revealing facts about Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ameesha Patel revealed that many A-lister directors and producers had discouraged her from doing the film. They told her that she was too young to play a mother to a 7-year-old. They even warned her about the age gap Ameesha had with Sunny Deol but the actress admits turning a deaf year to all that. Ameesha further adds that when she had signed Gadar, she wasn’t a star and she wasn’t known. She was only 6 months into the shoot of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and was new in the film industry.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gadar: Ek Prem Katha; How did makers restore the biggest blockbuster for a re-release? Find out