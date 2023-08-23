Ameesha Patel reveals industry people, her friends and family had ‘written off’ Gadar 2; Here’s why

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has been enjoying a great run at the box office, and has already achieved blockbuster status. The film set an all-time record with its second-weekend numbers, and it is also garnering a lot of love from the audience. While Gadar 2 is enjoying massive success, Ameesha Patel recently revealed that initially, when she was approached for the film, many people, including industry people, her friends and family, had discouraged her to do it.

Ameesha Patel reveals many people had ‘written off’ Gadar 2

The pandemic had a huge impact on the film industry, theatres and multiplexes. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel revealed that many people, including her friends and family, had doubts and questioned whether people will go to theatres to watch Gadar 2. “When Gadar 2 was under production, many people had written off Gadar 2 just like they did during the release of Gadar 1. There's too much similarity that happens I think when it comes to the brand Gadar. And many questioned, ‘Will people go?’” said Ameesha. She recalled that they told her the era of cinema is gone, and that people would rather sit at home and watch OTT for free.

Ameesha said that some people also told her that Gadar 2 might get a few viewers because people will want to know what happened in Tara and Sakina’s life. However, they told her she shouldn’t expect Gadar 2 to work as well as Gadar did. “This was said by people within the industry and outside it. Even friends and family told me this. I know that a lot of people had doubts and stuff,” said Ameesha.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 has been receiving a lot of love from the audience. Recently, Karan Johar also lauded Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol starrer for the blockbuster success of the film. “Gadar has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film which was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens,” said KJo.

