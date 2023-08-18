Ameesha Patel reveals she turned down Shah Rukh Khan’s Chalte Chalte, Salman’s Tere Naam; Here’s why

Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Gadar 2. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, went on to star in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001, alongside Sunny Deol. Post the success of both films, the actress went on to star in a number of movies. However, did you know she was also offered Chalte Chalte, Tere Naam, and Munna Bhai MBBS? The actress recently shared in an interview that she was offered these films, however, but she had to turn them down.

Ameesha Patel on turning down Chalte Chalte, Tere Naam, Munna Bhai MBBS

In a conversation with ETimes, Ameesha Patel was asked about the film that she regrets turning down. The actress said that there were a lot of films that she couldn’t do because of date issues. She revealed that Chalte Chalte, Tere Naam, and Munna Bhai MBBS are among the films that were offered to her, but she already had other commitments, so she had to turn them down.

“There were a lot of films I couldn't do. I turned them down because of date issues so I couldn’t regret it. Chalte Chalte was one of the films, Munna Bhai was offered to me. Tere Naam. There were a lot of reasons I couldn’t do those films because I had already committed and there's only one Ameesha. You can't be everywhere at that time,” she said. Ameesha added that these are the few films she would have loved to be a part of.

Chalte Chalte starred Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, while Tere Naam starred Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla. Sanjay Dutt’s Munnabhai MBBS featured Gracy Singh.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and others. It has been directed by Anil Sharma. The film collected approximately Rs 280.5 croresat the box office in 7 days.