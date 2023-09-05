Ameesha Patel says Sanjay Dutt wants to do her ‘kanyadaan’; recalls latter calling her ‘too good for industry'

Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the success of her recent release, Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol. The film turned out to be a massive successful comeback for the actress. Even weeks after the release, cine lovers are still flocking to the theatres to watch the love story of Tara and Sakina. The Lazy Lamhe actress is not only adored by her fans for her amazing on-screen presence but also for her unabashed viewpoints. Wearing her heart on her sleeves, Patel never fears to speak her heart out. From missing out on big projects to her rift with bigwigs, the actress has never shied away from expressing herself. Nonetheless, in a recent interview, Ameesha opened up on the warm bond she shares with Sanjay Dutt and how he is very keen on doing her Kanyadaan.

Ameesha Patel calls Sanjay Dutt her ‘family’

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actress revealed how Sanjay Dutt has been trying to get her married for the last 20 years. Calling Sanjay Dutt her family, she revealed Sanju baba telling her, “Ameesha you are too good for this industry, mein nikal de raha hu tujh ko (I am pushing you out of this industry). You are too simple, you are too naive, tu chal mein shaadi karvata hu teri (I will get you married).”

Talking about Dutt further, Patel shared, “He is always trying to hook me up from the beginning. Since 20 years, he has been trying to find me a correct match and he always says, ‘Ye bachchi hai (she's a kiddo), give her toys. This is the way to her heart.”

Ameesha Patel reveals Sanjay Dutt wants to do her ‘Kanyadaan’

The Gadar 2 actress further revealed how Dutt also wants to do her kanyadaan when she gets married. "He tells this to everyone to impress me. Couple of guys have come to me after listening to Sanjay and I have rejected them and Sanju always says, ‘Jab teri shaadi hogi na kanyadaan mein karunga (I will perform kanyadaan when you get married) and I will be very happy when you get married. Your kids will play with my kids.’ He is like one of those guys," Ameesha revealed.

On the work front, Ameesha Patel and Sanjay Dutt have shared screen space in the films Tathastu, Yeh Hai Jalwa, and Chatur Singh Two Star. And, over the years, they have developed a strong bond of friendship.

