Ameesha Patel shares candid PIC with Akshay Kumar; Calls him ‘One of the most professional actors’

Akshay Kumar has come a long way in his career. He has given many hits in his career and is also one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. He was recently seen in Cuttputlli co-starring Rakul Preet Singh. Well in his long career he has worked with many actresses. And among them is also Ameesha Patel. Today, the actress went down memory lane and shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle. She called the moment candid and even praised the actor.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Ameesha wrote, “THROWBACK WEEKENDS… a cute candid moment with @akshaykumar … at the puja before the start of our 1st film together “Mere Jeevan Saathi” … @akshaykumar one of the most professional actors in the industry.” In the picture, both are having a fun conversation. Well, the film Mere Jeevan Saathi was directed by Suneel Darshan and also had Karisma Kapoor in the main lead. It was released in 2006. It performed well at the box office.