Ameesha Patel shares candid PIC with Akshay Kumar; Calls him ‘One of the most professional actors’
Ameesha and Akshay Kumar were starred in Mere Jeevan Saathi.
Akshay Kumar has come a long way in his career. He has given many hits in his career and is also one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. He was recently seen in Cuttputlli co-starring Rakul Preet Singh. Well in his long career he has worked with many actresses. And among them is also Ameesha Patel. Today, the actress went down memory lane and shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle. She called the moment candid and even praised the actor.
Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Ameesha wrote, “THROWBACK WEEKENDS… a cute candid moment with @akshaykumar … at the puja before the start of our 1st film together “Mere Jeevan Saathi” … @akshaykumar one of the most professional actors in the industry.” In the picture, both are having a fun conversation. Well, the film Mere Jeevan Saathi was directed by Suneel Darshan and also had Karisma Kapoor in the main lead. It was released in 2006. It performed well at the box office.
On the work front, Akshay has many projects in his pipeline including OMG 2, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Selfiee, and Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.
Take a look at the picture here:
On another hand, Ameesha Patel was last seen in the film Shortcut Romeo. She will be next seen in ‘Gadar 2: The Katha Continues’ co-starring Sunny Deol. The film is scheduled to release next year. Recently, her video with Pakistani actor Imran Abbas went viral. Speculations started that both are dating. However, the actress has not said anything on this.
Also Read: Ameesha Patel shares unseen PIC with Hrithik Roshan before they commenced Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai shoot