Ameesha Patel shares a THROWBACK pic with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan; Fans call it 'Golden memories'

Ameesha Patel is a Bollywood actress and is quite active on social media. She likes to treat her fans to glimpses of her personal and professional lives every now and then. Lately, she has been sharing throwback photos on her Instagram space and fans have been absolutely loving it. Keeping up with the trajectory, earlier yesterday, the Gadar actress took to her social media space and treated netizens to another old picture, and this time, it featured none other than Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan.

In the photo, Ameesha can be seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. While sharing the post, Ameesha wrote, "Throwback WEEKEND picture as promised every weekend!!! @iamsrk n me at a prestigious event as chief guests … accompanied by the stunner @gaurikhan...@iamsrk is one of the most charming n witty men u can come across .. n @gaurikhan is extremely gracious n warm". As soon as she posted the photos, fans dropped sweet comments. A user wrote, "wow superb pic". Another fan commented, "Golden memories".

Check Ameesha, Shah Rukh Khan, and Gauri Khan's photo here:

Last weekend, Ameesha shared a throwback photo with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the picture, one can see Aishwarya and Ameesha seated beside each other at an event. Both the actresses can be seen breaking into a laugh in the photo. Sharing the snapshot, Ameesha wrote in the caption, “Hey guys .. as promised the THROWBACK WEEKENDS that I started last week upon so many requests..So here goes …The beautiful @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb n me as chief guests at a show cracking up on some silly joke we had cracked and we cud not stop the laughter (kisses and red hearts emoji)”.

