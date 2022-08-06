Ameesha Patel shares unseen PIC with Hrithik Roshan before they commenced Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai shoot

Ameesha Patel became a rage in the entertainment industry after her debut film, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai with Hrithik Roshan. The film also marked the debut of the handsome hunk, and his dance, act, and looks charmed the audience. The film was a super-duper hit and its songs, dance steps became an integral part of parties and functions back then. The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Ek Pal Ka Jeena hook step is still popular and inspired many to take up dance as their career.

Ameesha Patel's innocence and beauty also won hearts, and apparently, the actress has been receiving requests to share throwback photos and videos. Obliging to her fans' request, she posted photos from her first film, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai with Hrithik Roshan. She also gave a backstory around the picture. The excitement to face the cameras for a full-fledged film is evident on their faces. Ameesha captioned the post: "So as I promised .. zillions of requests for throwback pictures n videos .. Will do THROWBACK WEEKENDS.. started yesterday and here it is another rare pik …@hrithikroshan n me in the house I grew up in South Mumbai .. both our families along with friends were at my home celebrating before starting the shoot of KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN .. we started filming few days after this picture (sic)"

Talking about Ameesha Patel, she will be seen reprising her role of Sakeena from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha with Sunny Deol. The team is shooting for Gadar 2 and has even wrapped up its first schedule. Ameesha even posted a picture of herself from Lucknow, where a major chunk of Gadar 1 was shot. The actress may not have given some blockbusters but is always in the news for her appearances at events and otherwise.

Hrithik Roshan's next

Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, is active in the industry with some blockbuster movies, and is now prepping up for his upcoming project, 'Fighter.' Recently, he posted a picture of him running bare-chested on the beach, and in no time, it became the talk of the town, especially after girlfriend Saba Azad's comment Yes you was born ready!! Go ninja!! (sic)" on it.

