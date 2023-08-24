Ameesha Patel to follow Gadar 2 co-star Sunny Deol and Salman Khan’s footsteps; says no to kissing onscreen

Ameesha Patel is currently on a high with the massive success of her latest outing, Gadar 2. The popular actress reprised her much-loved character Sakeena from the 2001-released blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in the film, which is now set to emerge as one of the biggest box office hits of recent times. Sunny Deol returned to play Tara Singh in the film, which is helmed by Anil Sharma.

Meanwhile, in a recent chat with Instant Bollywood, Ameesha Patel revealed one important thing in her acting career, for which she wishes to follow in the footsteps of her Gadar 2 co-star Sunny Deol and superstar Salman Khan.

Ameesha Patel says no to onscreen kissing and intimacy

In her recent chat with Instant Bollywood, Ameesha Patel made it clear that she is not interested in acting in intimate scenes in her films, and prefers to not kiss onscreen. "How Salman always says, 'I don't kiss on screen’, Sunny Deol has got the same principle. I've got the same principles. You have to set your boundaries to what you as your personality are comfortable with," said the popular actress.

"So, I'm not averse to looking hot. I'm not comfortable doing extensive sexually intimate scenes. I'm not comfortable with loads of kinds of different kinds of clothing. I'm not comfortable with abusing on screen or using mother-sister abuse. I'm not comfortable kissing on screen and things like that," added Ameesha Patel, when she was asked what are the things that she doesn't stand for when it comes to films. However, the Gadar 2 actress added she doesn't have any qualms about other actors performing such scenes in her films.

About Gadar 2

The Anil Sharma directorial follows the much-in-love couple Tara Singh and Sakeena, who are leading a peaceful life with their beloved son Charanjeet Singh aka Jeete. However, things take a different turn when Tara goes missing on the Pakistan border, and Jeete, who goes in search of his father, gets imprisoned by the army.

Utkarsh Sharma, who played the little Jeete in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has reprised his role and played the grown-up version of his character in Gadar 2. Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others appeared in the supporting roles. Mithoon composed the songs for the action thriller, which is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions, and MM Movies.

