Ameesha Patel in trouble for Rs 32.25 lakh cheque bounce; Bailable warrant issued: Report

Actress Ameesh Patel may have been away from the limelight for quite a long time now but she has made it to the headlines today. Unfortunately, it is not for a good reason and the actress seems to be in a bit of trouble. UTF Telefilms Private Limited has filed a complaint against the actress in a cheque bounce case. She has been asked to be physically present in court for the next hearing and a Bhopal court has issued a bailable warrant against her.

According to reports in News 18, Ameesha Patel had borrowed money from UTF Telefilms Private Limited who has alleged that she had borrowed money to make a movie but the two cheques that she had provided to the company had bounced. The cheque that bounced was reported to be of Rs 32.25 lakh. The latest reports suggest that Ameesha has been asked to be physically present in court for the next hearing. If she fails to appear before the district court on December 4, 2021, the actress may reportedly face an arrest warrant.

Talking about her professional life, Ameesha Patel is all set to reunite with Sunny Deol on the silver screen with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film will be directed by Gadar 2 and will also star Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role alongside Ameesha. Utkarsh is the same actor who played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part. Apart from this Ameesha will also be seen in ‘Mystery of Tattoo’, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Daisy Shah. The thriller will be directed by Kalairari Sathappa and Ganesh Mahadevan.

ALSO READ: Ameesha Patel’s Instagram handle shows what a stunner she is still; Check out