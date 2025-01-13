Ameesha Patel's sweet gesture for paps at Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai's re-release co-starring Hrithik Roshan has our hearts; WATCH
Ameesha Patel gave a surprise visit to her fans at the re-release of her film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The actress also celebrated the momentous occasion with the paparazzi. Check it out.
Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel starrer Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has been re-released in cinemas on the actor’s birthday, January 10, 2025. This year, the movie also completes 25 years of its release. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Patel paid a surprise visit to her fans at a cinema hall. There, she distributed sweets among the paparazzi and spread joy. Check it out!
Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel stepped into the acting realm with their debut movie, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, back in 2000. 2025 marks the 25th year of the film’s release. Hence, the makers decided to re-release it in cinemas on Roshan’s birthday. To gauge fan reactions and spread joy and happiness, Patel recently reached a theatre in Mumbai and celebrated with the audience. At the venue, she also distributed boxes of sweets to the media and shutterbugs.
On her co-star Hrithik’s birthday earlier this month, the Gadra actress took to her Instagram and dropped a throwback picture with him.
Expressing her joy and wishing the Fighter actor, she noted, “Happiest bday @hrithikroshan and 25 years of our film KAHO NAA … PYAAR HAIN !!! Double celebration! This picture was where the celebrations all started at my house n brings back such cute memories!! What a blast we had n what a cute journey!!! May u have a GADAR of a year this 2025 !! All my love.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan is all set to star in yet another action-thriller. The Greek God of Bollywood will be next seen in YRF Spy Universe’s installment War 2 as Major Kabir Dhaliwal. The movie is the sequel of the 2019 film, War and will also feature NTR Jr and Kiara Advani in key roles.
