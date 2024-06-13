American singer Jason Derulo and Nora Fatehi join hands for peppy dance number; former calls collaboration ‘incredible’

The crossover we never expected is here. All music lovers across the globe need to fasten their seat belts as two of the biggest global artists are ready to hijack their playlists. American sensation Jason Derulo is all set to join hands with Indian diva Nora Fatehi for a dance number that is currently being rolled.

Jason Derulo and Nora Fatehi to feature in a song together

Jason who recently appeared for a candid chat with Kris Fade on Virgin Radio Dubai 104.4 spilled the beans that none of us were ready for. Out of extreme excitement, the singer was heard admitting, “I am doing a collaboration today with Nora (Fatehi), an Indian artist, that is incredible and we have a song coming out! Can’t say what the name is.. but it’s a really really great collaboration.”

Derulo revealed there’s a ‘ton of dancing’ in their upcoming peppy number and he is currently busy shooting the same in the middle of a Moroccan desert.

The host was quick to recall hosting Nora a month back in his studio and said, “She’s very very talented. I love the fact that you guys are doing a collab together!”

Jason Derulo further acknowledged that he loved the whole process and the listeners out there wouldn’t have guessed something was cooking like this at all. “I think it’s one of those things that kinda popped out of nowhere”, the 34-year-old said adding that he met Nora through a mutual friend producer friend. “He connected us and they played me this record and I was like yo this is……,” Derulo signed off.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi a year back became the first and only Indian actor to perform at the prestigious FIFA World Cup. She sang her viral anthem Light The Sky joining the likes of global icons Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Coming back to India, Nora ever since her foray into Indian showbiz has been one of the most sought-after performers.

A few of the biggest dance numbers in her kitty are Dilbar (from the film Satyameva Jayate) and Saki Saki (from Batla House).

