Amid Adipurush promotions, Tanhaji director Om Raut shares note after film wins big at National Awards; READ
Om Raut is roaring under success. From Tanhaji winning big at the national awards to Adipurush’s teaser’s response, here is how the director of these films feels at the moment.
Popular director Om Raut must be on cloud 9 these days. While the teaser and poster of his upcoming film Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles has received widespread appreciation, Raut’s film Tanhaji has won big at the recently held national awards in the national capital. For the unversed, Tanhaji won 3 national awards in categories namely, Best Popular Film, Best Costume Design (Nachiket Barve) and Best Actor (Ajay Devgn).
Taking to Instagram, Raut shared a heartfelt note and wrote, “It is not only the most prestigious award that one can aspire to receive, but also the one that recognises the very best in the field of arts and culture. I am truly blessed and humbled and will use this honour that is bestowed upon me.”
Raut further opined his feelings and wrote in the caption, “A national award is truly special. It is not only the most prestigious award that one can aspire to receive, but also the one that recognises the very best in the field of arts and culture. I am truly blessed and humbled and will use this honour, that is bestowed upon me, as a symbol to try harder to entertain everyone for years to come. I’m grateful to the entire team of Tanhaji for this opportunity to let me tell the story of one of Maharashtra’s greatest warrior. Jai Hind. Jai Shivray…”
Meanwhile, the makers of the film Adipurush unveiled the teaser of the film on Sunday in Ayodhya on the day of Gandhi Jayanti. Adipurush is based on the story of a popular epic, Ramayana and the film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.
Also Read: Prabhas opens up about playing Lord Ram in Adipurush: I was really frightened about the role