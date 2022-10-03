Amid Adipurush promotions, Tanhaji director Om Raut shares note after film wins big at National Awards; READ

Popular director Om Raut must be on cloud 9 these days. While the teaser and poster of his upcoming film Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles has received widespread appreciation, Raut’s film Tanhaji has won big at the recently held national awards in the national capital. For the unversed, Tanhaji won 3 national awards in categories namely, Best Popular Film, Best Costume Design (Nachiket Barve) and Best Actor (Ajay Devgn).

Taking to Instagram, Raut shared a heartfelt note and wrote, “It is not only the most prestigious award that one can aspire to receive, but also the one that recognises the very best in the field of arts and culture. I am truly blessed and humbled and will use this honour that is bestowed upon me.”