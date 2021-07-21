Amid arrest, details of Raj Kundra's various holdings emerge; Listed as director in as many as 9 companies

Raj Kundra landed in troubled waters when he was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday. On Tuesday, the entrepreneur was present in court and sent to judicial custody until 23 July. Several details of Raj Kundra and his businesses have emerged since he was arrested in an adult film racket. He is accused of distributing pornographic films via subscription-based apps under several production houses.

One such production house is Armsprime Media which seems to be the center of this controversy along with a couple of other production houses. According to an IANS report, Armsprime Media is a registered company with an authorised share capital of Rs 10 lakh. The company has two directors, Sanjay Kumar Tripathy and Saurabh Kushwah.

Armsprime Media is reportedly involved in several activities but has now come under the scanner of the Mumbai Police for creating and distributing adult films. This also led to Raj Kundra's arrest.

Raj Kundra, on the other hand, has been listed as a director in as many as nine companies. One of them is wife Shilpa Shetty's Shilpa Yog Private Limited. The other companies where Kundra is listed as a director include Cinemation Media Works, Bastian Hospitality, Kundra Constructions, J.L. Stream, Aqua Energy Beverages, Viaan Industries, Whole and Them Some Private Limited and Clearcom Private Media.

Both Kundra and Shetty were directors in Kundra Constructions but the company has now been struck off the rolls. is listed as a director in as many as 23 companies. She has been director of some companies in the past, which have been struck off the rolls now. However, the police have not yet found any involvement of the actress in the adult film racket so far.

