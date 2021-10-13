Amid Aryan Khan bail hearing, Salman Khan papped outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house; PIC

Shah Rukh Khan and his family has been witnessing a difficult time at the moment post the arrest of Aryan Khan by NCB. It was reported that Aryan was arrested during a raid conducted at a cruise ship. Ever since then, Aryan has been in judicial custody and his lawyers have been putting in all the efforts to get him bail. In these hard times, several Bollywood actors have come out in Shah Rukh Khan’s support on social media. Amid this, Salman Khan has been winning hearts for standing strong with King Khan.

Ever since Aryan’s arrest by the NCB, Salman was often seen visiting Shah Rukh Khan’s residence to be with him in these times of need. Keeping up with this trajectory, Salman was once again spotted exiting Shah Rukh Khan’s place today. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor was seen wearing a dark coloured t-shirt and made sure to wear a COVID 19 mask as he was seen exiting in his car. Reportedly, he was also accompanied by Sajid Nadiadwala. Well, Salman has indeed set the bar higher in terms of friendship, isn’t it?

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, the court is currently hearing Aryan’s bail plea at the moment wherein the NCB told the court that the star kid has been involved in 'illicit procurement & distribution of contraband'. “Material collected during the investigation has primarily revealed that Aryan Khan has played a role in so far as illicit procurement and distribution of contraband is concerned. There is material on record to show that Khan was in touch with some persons abroad who appear to be a part of an international drug network for illicit procurement of drugs. The investigation is still in progress. Khan and Arbaaz Merchant have been associated in close collaboration with each other which is sufficient to attract offences under Section 29 NDPS act. It is so far apparent that Aachit and Harijan supplied charas to Khan and Merchant,” NCB told the court as per Bar and Bench.