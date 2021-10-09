Amid Aryan Khan case, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor tweets in support of Shah Rukh Khan & wife Gauri

Last week brought in an unexpected turn of events for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family when his eldest son Aryan Khan was detained and arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after the agency seized drugs following a raid on a cruise rave party off Mumbai’s coast. Following that netizens and society at large have had differing opinions on the case. Many of Shah Rukh’s industry peers and friends have spoken in his support and expressed solidarity with him and wife Gauri Khan as well. Speaking of which, the latest person to speak on the matter is filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor.

A few moments back, the Kai Po Che director Abhishek Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and posted a tweet in support of Shah Rukh and Gauri. His tweet simply read, “Prayers for Gauri & Sharukh. Hari Om”. Many fans of Shah Rukh have liked and retweeted his tweet. Before Abhishek, celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan Kunder, Sussanne Khan, and Hrithik Roshan have openly expressed their support to the star couple. Hrithik even wrote an open letter to Aryan Khan where he urged him to remain ‘calm’ amid the chaos. The Krissh actor articulated how god gives strong people ‘the toughest balls to play’.

Take a look at Abhishek Kapoor’s tweet:

Prayers for Gauri & Shahrukh. Hari Om — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) October 8, 2021

For the uninitiated, Aryan Khan and a few others were detained and arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau last week after the agency busted a cruise rave party close to Mumbai’s coasts. On Thursday, the court sent Aryan to 14-day judicial custody. He was shifted to Arthur Road Jail today. Besides, a Mumbai court rejected the bail plea of Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, and others in the case.

