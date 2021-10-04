Amid Aryan Khan drug case, Sussanne Khan lends support to Shah Rukh Khan & wife Gauri: It’s sad & unfair

Shah Rukh Khan’s son has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The star kid was detained and arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2nd, after a drug bust on a cruise off the coast of Mumbai. As soon as Aryan’s alleged connection with the drugs case hit the headlines, people started reacting on the web. The high and mighty and known names have expressed their opinions as well. Like a few other celebs from B-Town, Sussanne Khan has expressed her solidarity with and wife Gauri.

Sussanne recently took to Instagram to express her opinion and lend support to the superstar, and Aryan Khan. Speaking to a leading news channel, known columnist and journalist Shobhaa De stated that Aryan Khan’s arrest should be a ‘wake-up call for parents’. Responding to De, Sussanne expressed that Aryan was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time, and that she stands by Shah Rukh and Gauri. Sussanne said, “I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood. It’s sad n unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri n Shahrukh.”

Take a look:

Apart from Sussanne, Pooja Bhatt, and Shah Rukh’s co-star from Kabhie Haan Kabhi Naa Suchitra Krishnamoorthi had also expressed their support to the actor earlier.

Speaking about the case, according to latest reports, on Monday, October 4th, Aryan, along with Arbaaz Khan Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been remanded to further custody until October 7th.

