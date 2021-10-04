Amid Aryan Khan drug case, Sussanne Khan lends support to Shah Rukh Khan & wife Gauri: It’s sad & unfair

Updated on Oct 05, 2021 12:19 PM IST  |  76.3K
   
Amid Aryan Khan drug case, Sussanne Khan lends support to Shah Rukh Khan & wife Gauri: It’s sad & unfair (Pic Credits: Aryan Khan/ Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The star kid was detained and arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2nd, after a drug bust on a cruise off the coast of Mumbai. As soon as Aryan’s alleged connection with the drugs case hit the headlines, people started reacting on the web. The high and mighty and known names have expressed their opinions as well. Like a few other celebs from B-Town, Sussanne Khan has expressed her solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri.

Sussanne recently took to Instagram to express her opinion and lend support to the superstar, and Aryan Khan. Speaking to a leading news channel, known columnist and journalist Shobhaa De stated that Aryan Khan’s arrest should be a ‘wake-up call for parents’. Responding to De, Sussanne expressed that Aryan was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time, and that she stands by Shah Rukh and Gauri. Sussanne said, “I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood. It’s sad n unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri n Shahrukh.”

Take a look:

Apart from Sussanne, Pooja Bhatt, and Shah Rukh’s co-star from Kabhie Haan Kabhi Naa Suchitra Krishnamoorthi had also expressed their support to the actor earlier.

Speaking about the case, according to latest reports, on Monday, October 4th, Aryan, along with Arbaaz Khan Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been remanded to further custody until October 7th.

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan’s nervousness during security check while boarding the cruise alerted the NCB officials; Report

Credits: Sobhaa De Instagram/ Image Credits: Aryan Khan Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : She is the reason why Gauri mam went into drugs
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Hrithik was also at the wrong place and wrong time when he met this witch
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Justice to SSR
REPLY 3 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Suzz , the name is Aryan not Arjun! Simmer it down!
REPLY 12 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Lol her support Is needed like a hole in the head.
REPLY 15 18 hours ago
Anonymous : Unfair he got caught and she didn’t.
REPLY 29 18 hours ago
Anonymous : They are all scared that they are gonna get caught and the whole Bollywood will be exposed shame of the fans who support this stuff. Yes we should not blindly blame but we should look at the proofs and not say this unfair because everyone is equal under the judicial system.
REPLY 26 18 hours ago
Anonymous : birds of same feather flock together
REPLY 23 18 hours ago
Anonymous : The key matter that no one mentions is the the drug test, if they don't have any drugs in their system then there is no reason to hold them in jail! Why don't they saw the drug test report! Full disclosure please.
REPLY 15 19 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All