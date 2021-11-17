Amid Aryan Khan’s case, Shah Rukh Khan makes a special request to directors before resuming shoot; Reports

Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan made the headlines for the most unfortunate reason in October this year after he was arrested by the NCB during a drug raid. Although the star kid is out on bail now, he is still on the agency’s radar and is still being probed almost every week. Amid this, as Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to work after a hiatus, it is reported that the superstar has made a special request to the directors of his movies.

According to a report published in Bollywood Life, Shah Rukh had urged the directors of his projects to shorten the outdoor schedules so that he can come home every few days. “He has asked to keep film schedules that are outside India in small chunks, instead of one big schedule and leave scope for him to visit home every couple of weeks for a few days. He has requested them to plan the shoot in such a way that portions with the other artists can be shot while he is away so that he can be there with his family every once in a while without impacting the shoots or causing any delays,” a source was quoted saying.

To note, Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero, will be seen making a comeback on the big screen with Siddharth Anand’s upcoming directorial Pathan. The movie will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Apart from this, King Khan has also collaborated with Tamil director Atlee for his untitled project.