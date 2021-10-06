Amid Aryan Khan’s Case, Subhash Ghai says 'We still protest against Drugs, the Evil'

’s son was arrested on Sunday following a raid on a cruise party in Mumbai. The star kid will remain in the custody till 7 October along with others who were first detained on Saturday. Amid the ongoing drug case, the famous filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared an old post with the actors , Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and others at an anti-drug campaign. The old post is from a time when the film industry joined the protest against substance abuse.

The filmmaker shared a picture from an event that dates back to 1990. Several top actors had united to protest against drugs and shared the message “We love life, we hate drugs”. Sharing the old post, Subhash wrote, “n 1990. , our media witnessed several film stars protesting against drugs - a collaborative efforts, in one voice with Gulshan Grover Jitender, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborthy, Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapdia, Shabana Azmi, Tina Khanna, Padmini Kolhapuri & other VIPs, at an event organised by Subhash Ghai, which highly appreciated. We all still protest against 'Drugs -the Evil'.” He further added, “May God save our children from this monstrous evil.”

Meanwhile, several actors and fans have extended support to Shah Rukh Khan. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta had also extended support to SRK. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgments before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @srk."