Amid Aryan Khan's custody extension, Deepika Padukone, Anushka & others get in touch with SRK on phone: Report

It is indeed a tough time for Shah Rukh Khan and as their son Aryan Khan has been taken in the NCB custody in a drugs case. The moment news about Aryan’s custody being extended till October 7 broke, it is reported that the actor was flooded with calls and messages from his close industry friends. We saw a couple of people like , Alvira Khan, Seema Khan and others entering Mannat but others have reached him via calls and messages.

According to reports in India Today, celebrities like Rani Mukerji, Kajol, , have tried to get in touch with to be there for the actor in these tough times. Apart from SRK’s friends, even Gauri Khan’s friends like Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari were spotted visiting Mannat. In fact, further reports state that SRK’s management team is also requesting other Bollywood celebs to avoid landing up at Mannat. This is because of the security hassle and the crowd outside Mannat.

The sources have told the entertainment portal that Bollywood seems to be standing in unity with Shah Rukh Khan on this matter. Recently, we saw Suniel Shetty and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi speaking in support of Aryan and Shah Rukh. The source further adds that SRK has also received messages from his director friends like Rohit Shetty, Aanand L Rai, Aditya Chopra and .

is currently under extended NCB custody till October 7. Certain reports stated that the star kid had confessed during his interrogation that he consumed drugs for almost 4 years now.

