Amid B town drug nexus, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares a cryptic post on ‘misogyny’; Take a look
As we speak, the film fraternity is under scanner as the Narcotics Control Bureau is probing the Bollywood drug nexus. While Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have been summoned by the agency after their WhatsApp chats surfaced talking about drugs and ‘maal’. Amidst the Bollywood drug nexus, today, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, took to Instagram to share a series of cryptic posts talking about misogyny and conditioned hateful behaviour towards women.
Well, Suhana Khan is currently quarantining at home with dad SRK and mom Gauri Khan and the star kid shared a tweet by a social media user. Alongside, she wrote, 'the double standards are scary'. If we look at the tweet, it read, “Misogyny is not only conscious hate towards women, it's also subconscious conditioned hateful behavior towards women. You don't have to consciously think you hate women but ask yourself why when a woman does something you feel more triggered than if it was done by a man."
Suhana, who usually posts her selfies and photos with friends, has indeed caught our attention by posting such a cryptic post. Well, Suhana’s post comes at a time when Bollywood is under the NCB scanner for actors and their involvement in drugs, and Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh among others are under Narcotics Control Bureau's radar for alleged involvement in drugs case being probed. Also, a few television actors, too, have been summoned by the NCB.
Check out the post here:
ALSO READ: Suhana Khan drops a glimpse of ‘quarantine filming’ shenanigans and her various expressions leave fans amazed
