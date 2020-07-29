  1. Home
Amid backlash against Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister urges to avoid 'bad language for anyone'

The internet slammed Rhea Chakraborty after Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed an FIR against her in Patna. While the internet reacts to the latest development, Sushant's sister urges fans not to use foul language against anyone.
Amid backlash against Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister urges to avoid 'bad language for anyone'
After over a month since Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise, a new twist in his death case has shaken up fans. On July 28, the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna. In the complaint, Singh accused Rhea Chakraborty and her family of cheating, exploiting and abetting Sushant's suicide. After the details of the FIR were made public, fans of the late actor took to social media and lashed out against Rhea. As the internet reacted to the claims, Sushant's sister urged to not use "bad language" for anyone. 

Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram and shared a photo of the memorial set up remembering Sushant. The US-based sister of the actor shared the picture with the caption, "If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will!" Two hours later, she took to the comments section of the picture and requested fans of the actor to avoid using any kind of bad language. "I request don’t use bad language for anyone...but never stop standing up for the RIGHT," she wrote. 

If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on

Recent developments reveal the actress will most likely file for anticipatory bail. On the other hand, Zee News reported a four-member police team from Bihar has travelled to Mumbai and will join the Mumbai Police in further investigation. As more details about the case are expected to surface with time, Mumbai Police said Sushant's father and sister did not mention Rhea's name when the recorded their statements last month. Read all about it here: Mumbai Police says Sushant Singh Rajput's father did not mention Rhea Chakraborty in his initial statement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

