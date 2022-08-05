Amid break-up rumours, Disha Patani reacts to Tiger Shroff’s latest video; WATCH

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are making the headlines as their break rumour is making rounds on social media for quite some time. Amid these speculations, on Thursday, Tiger took to his Instagram and shared a video of him showing off his martial art skills. In the video, he was seen punching a human whom he called human punching bag. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote: “Didnt feel like training today… so the boys decided they wanted to kick his ass…not my idea #humanpunchingbag #goodnight.”

However, it was Disha Patani’s reaction to the video that garnered attention. She wrote: I want to do it tooo.” The reports of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s break-up have been making headlines for the last couple of days. While neither of the two actors has broken silence or issued an official statement regarding the same, a report by E-Times states that they parted ways after the Heropanti actor refused to marry Disha this year. A friend of the former couple told the publication, "Disha wanted shaadi but Tiger was not ready to commit to a matrimonial relationship for now."

Disha's comment:

On the work front, Tiger will be seen in Karan Johar’s new action entertainer Screw Dheela. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film marks Tiger’s second collaboration with Dharma Production after ‘Student of the Year 2’. The official announcement of the leading lady and the release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath: Part One’ which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role.The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone.

On the other hand, Disha is celebrating the full house for her latest film EK Villian Returns which is thriving at the box office. Mohit Suri directorial also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham in key roles. It is a sequel to Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ritesh Deshmukh starrer Ek Villain. It hit the theatres on July 29.

