Amid breakup with Rohan Shrestha, Shraddha Kapoor says ‘Aur Sunao’ in latest PIC

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most promising and most talented actresses in Bollywood. She shot to fame with the 2013 film Aashiqui 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. After that, she has appeared in several movies including Haider, Saaho, Ek Villain, Street Dancer 3D, and others, making a mark for herself. However, Shraddha made headlines today after calling it quit with boyfriend Rohan Shrestha. They dated for almost four years. According to the reports, the duo has broken up due to the reasons known best to them.

Amid her breakup, the Baaghi actress shared a beautiful picture. In the photo, she can be seen going all-natural. While sharing the photo, she asked her fans “Aur Sunao.” As soon as she posted her photo, her brother Siddhanth Kapoor confessed that he misses her. He commented, “Miss you my leedal Rani.” To which, Shraddha replied, “Miss you too but don’t come back yet I’m using your room.” The whole banter was so cute and showed their sweet brother-sister bond. Her fans also showered love on her photograph.

Speaking about Shraddha Kapoor's professional career, she will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s next film alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The release date of the movie has been pushed to March 8, 2023. The film that is yet to get a title, is among the highly awaited releases of Bollywood. The movie will mark Shraddha’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir.

Apart from this, Shraddha will also be seen in the film ChaalBaaz In London. The film was announced last year with a teaser video.

