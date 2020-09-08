Amid cancer treatment, Sanjay Dutt returns to sets to complete patchwork for Ranbir Kapoor headlined Shamshera

Sanjay Dutt had previously announced that he was taking a break from work for medical treatment. However, he recently returned to the sets of Ranbir Kapoor led Shamshera to wrap up patchwork on the movie.

A few weeks ago, Sanjay Dutt had announced he was taking a break from work to focus on his health. Soon after, it was reported that the actor was battling cancer. With photos from his hospital visits to Lilavati and Nanavati shared on social media, it has been reported that Dutt has made an exception to his break from work for Shamshera. According to Mumbai Mirror, the actor began his week by returning to the sets of the starrer and completing a few patchworks.

The movie was put on hold owing to the ongoing pandemic. Due to the lockdown, like other Bollywood films, even Shamshera's production was halted for six months. A source informed the daily that the actor reported back to work at a city studio on Monday. The actor took the necessary precautions and followed the SOPs while he was on the sets.

Speaking about the 61-year-old star's mood on the sets, the source told the national publication, "Sanjay looked happy to be back in action. Energetic and in high spirits, he reeled off one shot after another. It was evident from his attitude that he is going to face this crisis head-on, like the fighter that he is."

The actor's appearance on the sets comes almost a month after he announced he was taking a break from work to focus on his health. The actor, in his Instagram post, wrote, "I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon."

