Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Priyanka Chopra Jonas avoids shaking hands with a man at a Holi party; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Priyanka Chopra avoids shaking hands with a man at the Holi party. WATCH!

Soon after arriving in India, Jonas and Nick Jonas were snapped at a Holi bash in the city, and from dancing to Bollywood songs to splashing colours at each other, NickYanks’s Holi celebrations was one helluva party. At the Holi party, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived twinning in white and amidst all the photos and videos, one video that caught our attention was a video wherein this desi girl, after arriving at the venue, is seen cheerfully greeting a man, and just when she was to make a handshake with the man, PeeCee quickly avoided the handshake, and is seen laughing away. Well, for all those wondering why would PeeCee do that, then let us tell you that in the wake of the Coronavirus, it is being advised to not shake hands with anyone and only do Namaste and well, that is exactly what she did.

Later, when Priyanka Chopra introduced Nick Jonas to the man, Nick shakes hands with the man. In the photos, Nick and PeeCee were seen twinning in traditional white ensembles. Later, Nick took to social media to share a series of photos and videos from the Holi party and wrote, “My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India.” Post their Holi celebrations, Nick and Priyanka, as we speak, have jetted off to USA as the two were snapped at the Mumbai airport last night.

Speaking of the deadly virus- Coronavirus, as per reports, so far 42 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India and global deaths have risen above 3,000. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim. Next, PeeCee will be seen in Netflix's The White Tiger.

Check out the video wherein Priyanka Chopra avoids shaking hands with a man at a Holi Party:

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra: After Madhu Chopra, Hina Khan slams trolls for targeting Grammy outfit of Quantico actress

Credits :Manav Manglani

Read More