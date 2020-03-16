Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Sara Ali Khan attends Ganga Arti with mom Amrita Singh in Varanasi; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In this video, Sara Ali Khan is seen attending Ganga Arti in Varanasi with mom Amrita Singh

A few days back, Sara Ali Khan was snapped at the Mumbai airport wearing a mask as she, along with mother Amrita Singh, jetted off to Varanasi for the shooting of Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush. Now soon after landing in Varanasi, Sara and Amrita Singh made sure to attend the Ganga aarti at Dasashwamedh Ghat near Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and thanks to social media, a few videos have gone viral wherein Sara is seen soaking in the positive vibes at the aarti. While in one of the videos, we can see Sara folding her hands while enjoying the aarti, in the other video, Sara and Amrita Singh are seen recording a video while the aarti is taking place.

Prior to this, Sara turned tourist guide for her fans as she shared a video wherein this Love Aaj Kal actress is seen wearing pink salwar kameez, and sporting a tilak on her forehead as she walks through one of the famous lanes in Varanasi. While she started the video with her trademark rhyming style words as she said, ‘Namaste Darshako Banaras ki galliyo se... oh what a lovely day,’ Sara captioned the video as, “Namaste Darshako Banaras ki galliyo se... oh what a lovely day So much fun- such little you pay If only in Varanasi one could stay…”

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the film bodies have halted the shootings until March 31, and therefore, we are sure that Sara will soon return to Mumbai. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and next, she will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 opposite .

Check out the videos and photos of Sara Ali Khan attending Ganga Arti with mother Amrita Singh here:

