Amid Coronavirus pandemic, Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan’s son returns to India from London; READ DEETS

After repeated requests to the Government, Irrfan and wife Sutapa’s son finally returns to India from London. Read on!

Amid the Coronavirus scare, with the number of people getting infected with the virus increasing with every passing day in India and across the world, government is advising everyone to stay indoors and take necessary precautions. Recently, we had Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja return to India from London, and in the latest, after requesting the government, finally, Irrfan’s son, who was pursuing his higher studies in London, returned home. Yes, amid the Coronavirus scare, Irrfan’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar, took to social media to pen a note requesting the government to let students come back to India who were stranded in London.

In a lengthy note shared online, Sutapa wrote, "I as a mother is worried as hell but I don't understand when the Indian government has been so good with other students why it's not helping Indian students stuck in London. London is hotbed now but not worse than then#wuhan. Let the students come back home my earnest #appealto#GOI (sic).” Furthermore, Sutapa also expressed her worries about people hoarding and escaping from hospitals as she wrote, “For such irresponsible people, those who would abide every test to keep others safe are suffering and are victims of fear."#GOI (sic).”

Now finally, Irrfan and wife can heave a sigh of relief as their son, Babil, has finally returned to India and Sutapa thanked the Government and she took to social media to inform that on her son’s return, she didn’t hug him and made sure that he was armed with gloves and masks but what surprised her was the fact that her son was not advised for self quarantine. However, Sutapa will make sure that her son is isolated for 14 days in another flat. After initial hiccups, Irrfan and Sutapa Sikdar's son Babil has finally returned to Mumbai. For all those who don’t know, Irrfan’s son has been studying in London for his higher studies and was stuck in the foreign land after the Coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, Irrfan’s son Babil touched down India in the early hours of Thursday and he was received at the airport by his mother Sutapa Sikdar. Yesterday, PM Narendra Modi urged the citizens of the country to stay at home amid the Coronavirus pandemic and asked everyone to take part in the junta curfew on March 22, 2020.

