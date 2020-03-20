Amid Coronavirus quarantine, Kangana Ranaut works out in Manali with her trainer; WATCH

Amid Coronavirus scare, Kangana Ranaut decided to workout at home in Manali. Take a look!

Amid the Coronavirus scare, when PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation yesterday, his sole advice to the people of the country was to stay indoors, and therefore, since all the gyms across the nation are shut down, B-town celebs have decided to workout at home. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Mira Rajput to , Jacqueline Fernandez to other B-town celebs, most of them have been working out at home. In the latest, we have joining the bandwagon as she too, decided to workout at home.

Thanks to social media, Kangana Ranaut’s official handle shared a video on Instagram wherein the Queen actress is seen working out in the gym in Manali, her hometown. Well, it was a few days back that Kangana reached Manali to be with her family amid the Coronavirus outbreak, and since Kangana had to put on 20 kilos for her role as former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Vijay’s Thalaivi, the actress is now working out hard to shed all the extra kilos for her future projects. In the video, we can see Kangana Ranaut sporting an all black gym look and doing squats while holding dumbles in her hand. In the other photo, Kangana is seen posing for a selfie with her trainer with whom she mostly trains whenever she is in Manali. Alongside the photo, it read, “Training never stops for #KanganaRanaut who is working out with her trainer, @siddharthasingh1810 in Manali during #coronavirus quarantine. Fun Fact: Sid has trained Kangana during Rangoon and Tanu Weds Manu, and she trains with him whenever she's Manali.”

Now before Kangana begins shooting for Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas and Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad, we are sure she is looking at shedding all the extra kilos because since the films are high on action, Kangana will be required to look all fit. Talking about Tejas, in the film, Kangana will play the role of an Indian Air Force pilot and in Dhaakad, Kangana will be seen as a spy. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Kangana’s last leg of Thalaivi was stalled and that is when the actress decided to travel to Manali to be with her family.

Credits :Instagram

