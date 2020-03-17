Amid Coronavirus scare, Janhvi Kapoor’s sis Khushi Kapoor returns to India; Snapped with dad Boney

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister, Khushi Kapoor, returned to Mumbai from USA. WATCH!

As we speak, the entire world is grappling with the Coronavirus pandemic and with each passing day, the number of Coronavirus cases is multiplying tenfold. After Donald Trump declared an emergency in USA, the Central government in India recommended implementing social distancing measures such as shutting down of educational institutions, gyms, malls, swimming pools and theatres until till 31 March to ensure that people are safe and indoors.

In the wake of the Coronavirus spread, while film shootings have been cancelled, and film releases postponed, B-town celebs are staying home and making the most of their free time and amongst the many celebs who are returning back to the bay, we snapped Janhvi Kapoor’s sister, , at the Mumbai airport. For all those who don’t know, Khushi Kapoor is currently studying in USA at the New York Film Academy and since universities across the US have been closing down their campuses due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi has returned home in Mumbai. Not Janhvi Kapoor but daddy Boney Kapoor had gone to the airport to pick up younger daughter, and while walking out of the airport, Khushi and Boney Kapoor were engaged in a conversation.

As per reports, it is being speculated that Khushi Kapoor, too, will be making her Bollywood debut soon, however, there has been no official confirmation on the same. As for Janhvi Kapoor, she will next be seen in Kargil Girl, RoohiAfzana and Takht.

Check out the video of Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney Kapoor as they get snapped at the Mumbai airport:

