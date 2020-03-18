Amid Coronavirus scare, Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja return to India; Self quarantine as a precautionary measure

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Amid the Coronavirus scare, Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja return to India from London. Take a look!

This is, by far, the most grappling situations that the entire world has faced, and while the government is doing everything in its capacity to ensure that people are safe, people are in self-quarantines as a precautionary measure. While most of the celebs are home bound, , was in London with hubby, and amid the growing Coronavirus scare, Sonam has jetted off to India to be with her family as the actress took to social media to share a photo wherein she is seen wearing a mask and in the video, this Neerja actress is heard saying that ‘I am heading back to India with my husband. I can’t wait to get home. Love you all,’ and in another video, we see Sonam and Anand sitting in the plane.

Thereafter, soon after landing in India, Sonam took to social media to laud the airport authorities and the government for the incredible effort of checking everyone at the airport and ensuring that they are not carrying any symptoms of the virus. In the video, Sonam is lauding the authorities as she says that it was only after multiple checks that she and Anand were allowed to step out of the airport and after reaching home, since Sonam lives with her parents and grandmother, and therefore, she revealed that as a responsible citizen, she and Anand are quarantining to ensure that everyone is safe.

In the wake of the pandemic, leading film bodies including Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA), Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), Western India Film Producers’ Association (WIFPA) and Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC), decided to halt all shoots from March 19 to 31 as a safety measure.

Check out Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram story wherein she annoucnes her return to India amid the Coronavirus scare:

