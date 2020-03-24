Amid Coronavirus scare, Taimur Ali Khan enjoying cycling at home is sure to brighten up your mood; WATCH

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, this video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan, enjoying cycling at his home will surely brighten up your mood

We are glad that Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut because ever since her social media debut, Bebo has been treating her fans to candid photos. From face masking to enjoying some 'me' time at home by the balcony to giving a glimpse of Saif and Taimur Ali Khan's gardening session amid quarantine, Kareena has been acing her Instagram skills. In the latest, Bebo got rather emotional when she received a hand-made card from her best friend. Yes, Kareena took to social media to post a photo of the hand-made card that her best friend’s son had sent for Taimur Ali Khan, and we believe that in a time when everyone is overwhelmed by technology, hand-made cards can clearly win you over, and which is why, Bebo got emotional on receiving it and decided to document it on social media.

That said, nowadays, since Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are enjoying their quarantine period, we got our hands on an old video of Taimur Ali Khan wherein the little munchkin is seen cycling outside his house. Well, Taimur is a grown up boy now as the little munchkin can now ride his own cycle, and in the said video, we can see Tim Tim, as he is fondly addressed by the naton, seated on a cycle and peddling all around while his nanny makes sure that he is safe. In the video, Taimur Ali Khan is seen wearing his usual shorts and tee and as always, he looks cute as a button.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz opposite , and next she will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the film, which was taking place in Punjab, was stalled. Also, Bebo will be seen in ’s period drama- Takht as the two will reunite post Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Check out the video of Taimur Ali Khan cycling at his home:

