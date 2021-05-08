Amid COVID 19 surge, Malaika Arora shares a useful hack to improve lung health while staying indoors; WATCH

As the nation battles a second wave of COVID 19, Malaika Arora recently shared a health hack to help in boosting lung capacity. The star also urged everyone to do it every day at home.

Over the past few weeks, India is battling the second wave of COVID 19. While the cases have been surging, restrictions have been imposed by various state governments and people have been urged to stay indoors. Amid this, has shared a health hack with netizens on social media that could help them in improving their lung capacity. Known to be a fitness lover, Malaika often uses her social media handle to advise yoga asanas as well as home workouts.

Now, as the country battles COVID 19 and people have been urged to stay indoors, Malaika shared a breathing workout that could help improve a person's lung health. Sharing a video on her Instagram story, Malaika urged everyone to practice it everyday. The text on the photo reads, "Hold your breath for the red ball to spin 2 times, which is normal lungs, 5 rounds are strong lungs, 10 are superhuman lungs." In the video, we could see a picture of a pair of lungs and a red ball in a circle around it. As the red ball moved around the lungs, one was asked to hold their breath for as long as they could comfortably. If one managed to hold their breath for 5 spins of the ball, it meant they have strong lungs.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Malaika herself has been following all COVID 19 protocols seriously. The star had got her first dose of vaccination a while back and now, amid the COVID spike, whenever she steps out, she is seen maintaining distance from paparazzi. Not just this, recently when Malaika stepped out to take her pet out for a walk, she was seen sporting a double mask to safeguard herself from COVID 19 infection. On the work front, Malaika has joined the judges' panel of Super Dancer Chapter 4 in place of .

Also Read|Malaika Arora poses with an enormous ring & glass of bubbly; Fans ask 'did you and Arjun Kapoor get engaged?'

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

Share your comment ×