Amid COVID 19 treatment, Abhishek Bachchan shares the captivating view from the hospital ward; See PHOTO

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from Nanavati hospital after they tested COVID 19 negative while Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan are still under treatment.

It has been a while since Amitabh Bachchan along with son Abhishek Bachchan have been admitted to the COVID 19 ward of Nanavati hospital for treatment after testing positive for the same. Recently, and tested negative and were sent home by the doctors. While in the hospital, Big B has been extremely active on his blog as well as on Twitter and often expresses gratitude to all the fans for their wishes. However, now, Abhishek too took to social media to share a no-caption image of the view from the COVID 19 ward.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek dropped a stunning and mesmerizing photo of the view from his COVID 19 ward of the Nanavati hospital. The Manmarziyaan actor did not put a caption on his photo and his comments were turned off. However, he beautifully captured the hues of the sky from his room. It was Abhishek who had tweeted the update about Aishwarya and Aaradhya getting discharged from hospital this week after they tested negative for COVID 19 post treatment.

While Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan are still at the hospital, AB junior shared a glimpse of the view from his room for the first time on Wednesday.

Here is Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram post:

In a blog post on Monday, Big B had penned how he teared up when Aaradhya and Aishwarya were leaving for home. He even shared that the little one assured him that he will be home soon and asked him not to cry. Meanwhile, when Aishwarya and Aaradhya returned home, the actress took to social media to share a beautiful post where she thanked everyone for the prayers for her and Aaradhya. She penned a sweet note and shared a photo of folded hands, expressing her and Aaradhya’s gratitude to everyone.

