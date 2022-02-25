Ananya Panday joins Shahid Kapoor's birthday celebration with Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter; Inside Pics

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are one of the cutest new-gen couples of Bollywood. Although these two have not opened up about their relationship but the rumour mills have it that they are very much a couple. Ananya and Ishaan have been spotted with each other on several occasions and in fact, once they were papped as they headed to Shahid Kapoor’s house. It is Shahid Kapoor’s birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from every corner and it looks like the actor’s younger brother’s rumoured ladylove is a part of the celebration.

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie of her with Ananya Panday. In the picture, we can see Mira wearing black attire with a floral pattern and Ananya can be seen wearing a white outfit. Both the ladies look ravishing in this sunkissed selfie and the only thing missing about this picture is Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Even Ananya took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with the Jersey actor and wrote, “Happy Birthday Sash!”

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, it was only yesterday that Shahid Kapoor teased fans with a picture of Mira Rajput and called her ‘buddy’ at work. In terms of movies, he will next be seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The film is all set to release on Baisakhi, on April 14. Besides this, he also has Ali Abbas Zafar's actioner that is yet to get a title. He also will be seen in Raj And DK's web series with Raashii Khanna.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora loves Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya's all grown up avatar at Ritesh Sidhwani's bash