Amid death threats to Salman Khan, old speech of Vivek Oberoi praising Bishnoi community goes viral; ‘In every household, including mine….’

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

In a shocking turn of events, senior politician Baba Siddique was fatally shot in Mumbai on October 12, allegedly by the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. While the police investigation is still underway, reports indicate that Siddique was targeted due to his close relationship with actor Salman Khan, who has been under the gang's scrutiny for years. Amid this turmoil, an old speech by actor Vivek Oberoi has resurfaced and gone viral, in which he praises the Bishnoi community for their beliefs and rituals. In his remarks, he draws a comparison between 'every household, including his and the community'.

In the viral video, the Saathiya actor said, “Try looking up the Bishnoi community on Google. You won't find a scene like that across the world. In every household, including mine, we feed cow's milk to kids. There's only one community in the whole world – the Bishnoi community – where if a fawn's mother dies, the Bishnoi mothers take it in their laps and feed them milk like they feed their kids. You won't find this anywhere else in the world.”

Following the assassination of Baba Siddique, Salman Khan’s security has been elevated to the Y+ category. According to India Today, his security detail now includes police escort vehicles that will accompany him whenever he goes out, along with a trained constable who is proficient with various weapons.

In addition, Salman’s personal security has also been tightened and he’s been advised to limit visitors for the next few weeks.

According to ETimes, Salman has not restricted friends and industry colleagues from visiting, though the family is being more cautious. Despite the ongoing threat, Salman continues to support Baba Siddique's family.

Salim Khan has also been advised to take precautions, especially during his daily morning walks in Bandra. Additionally, security at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse has been tightened, though he now spends more time in Mumbai.

Baba Siddique, known not only for his political career but also for his strong friendships, shared a deep bond with Salman Khan for over two decades. The Bollywood star regularly attended Siddique’s annual Iftar parties, and their friendship was marked by unwavering support for each other through thick and thin.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

