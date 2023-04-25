Amid divorce rumours, Shoaib Malik says he misses Sania Mirza: On Eid, had we been together…

Rumours about Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s split surfaced on the Internet a few months ago. While neither Shoaib, nor Sania have addressed these rumours yet, Sania’s cryptic posts a few weeks ago left fans wondering if all is okay between the couple. They have not been seen together in the recent past, and Shoaib and Sania also did not spend Eid together, further adding fuel to the rumours of their troubled marriage. Now, in a recent interview, Shoaib Malik was asked about the rumours, and the cricketer explained why he and Sania couldn’t celebrate Eid together.

Shoaib Malik explains why he and Sania Mirza couldn’t celebrate Eid together

On Geo News programme 'Score,’ Shoaib Malik was asked, “Khabre chal rahi hai, taluqat acche nahi hai (Rumours are going around that all is not well in your relationship with Sania). What do you want to say?" Shaoib Malik reacted to this question, and said that it would have been great if they had been together on Eid, however, due to professional commitments, they couldn’t celebrate together.

“Kuch nahi. Eid wale din saath hote toh bohot achha hota. Lekin yeh hai ki unki apni commitments hain. Jaise IPL mein who shows kar rahe hain. To hiss wajah se hum saath mein nahi hain. Lekin humesha ki tarah jo pyaar mohabbat hai, wohi hai. Aur ye hai ki miss zaroor karta hu. (Nothing on it (relationship rumours). On Eid I would like to say that had we been together it would have been great. But she has got commitments in IPL. She is doing shows in IPL. That's why we are not together. We share love like always. I definitely miss her).” He further added that they have commitments that need to be fulfilled, but Eid is a day when one misses people who are close to them.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in 2010 in Hyderabad, followed by a Walima ceremony that was held in Pakistan. They are parents to a four-year-old son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

