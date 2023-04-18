Amid Drake and Ice Spice's controversy over AI cover of Munch song, here's all they openly said to each other

Drake is currently making headline after AI generated covers of Ice Spice’s Munch featuring the rapper has gone viral which have seemingly angered him. On Friday, Drake addressed the AI cover song that had gone viral across the social media platforms in a now deleted Instagram story. In the cover which uses Drake’ AI-generated voice can be heard, ‘B*tches ain't bad, let's keep it a bean / Know they be mad that I be on the scene / A*s too fat, can't fit in no jeans / You was my stitch, but it's not what it seems’. Taking it one his Instagram handle, the rapper wrote, ‘This is the final straw AI.’ Ice Spice is comparatively new to the rap world but her interactions with Drake have already gone viral on the internet.

A look at all the public interactions of Drake and Ice Spice

Ice Spice spoke about meeting Drake when she attended OVO Fest

Talking about her meeting with Drake, Ice Spice said, “I had just landed in L.A. for my GeniusOpen Mic for 'Munch,' and he was actually like, 'Yo, 'Munch' is hard and your 'On the Radar' freestyle is hard.' And I was like, 'Damn, that's crazy because I'm really in LA about to shoot the Open Mic.” She further added, “Like, he's mad nice and respectful. We went to OVO Fest. It was exciting because it was like his first time performing in Toronto, I think in like a couple of years," Ice Spice said. "So it was just a movie. Everybody was excited. The energy was high. Nicki performed, it was lit. Wayne did his thing. That shit was crazy.”

Drake unfollowed Ice Spice after OVO Fest

When asked about why Drake unfollowed her on Instagram, Ice told a tabloid that, “He did. I don't know why though.”

When fans thought Drake dissed Ice Spice in ‘BackOutsideBoyz’

In Drake’s BackOutsideBoyz song, the lyrics began as, ‘She a ten tryna rap, it's good on mute.’ As soon as the song went viral, fans started pointing it towards Ice as he unfollowed her. Reacting to that, Ice sarcastically tweeted, ‘at least ima 10.’ Clearing the air about it, Ice in an interview said that there was no cold war between her and Drake. “He said that was not about me”, said Ice.

Bryson Tiller, Cardi B and more voices gets featured on the AI cover songs

This is not the first time that Drake’s voice has been featured on the AI cover songs in recent weeks, the other versions being Bryson Tiller’s Don’t and Cardi B’s WAP. This trend of AI generated cover songs had especially become popular with Drake’s voice featured in OMG by K-pop group NewJeans which garnered more than 2 millions views and 400,000 likes. The other artists who have also been impersonated include Rihanna.

